Telangana CM to visit Lord Venkateswara's temple in Tirumala

K Chandrasekhar Rao would offer prayers at the shrine of Lord in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday.

He would be accompanied by his family members, an official release said here Saturday.

Recently, he visited the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple in and the temples in Rameswaram, and in

During his visit, he called on Chief Minister and DMK M K Stalin, and discussed with him the political situation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)