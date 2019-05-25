Telangana CM to visit Lord Venkateswara's temple in Tirumala

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would offer prayers at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday.

He would be accompanied by his family members, an official release said here Saturday.

Recently, he visited the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple in Kerala and the temples in Rameswaram, Srirangam and Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

During his visit, he called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DMK president M K Stalin, and discussed with him the political situation.

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 21:20 IST

