Four arrested for smuggling heroin in Jammu

Four members of an inter-state gang of smugglers were arrested and was seized from them in Jammu city, officials said Thursday.

A police team intercepted a vehicle at Kunjwani area in the city and seized 175 grams of heroin, they said.

Nisar Ahmed of Shopian in Kashmir, of Jalandhar in Punjab, of Bilaspur in and Raghbir Singh of Jalandhar were arrested and a case was registered against them, they said.

