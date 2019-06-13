Tripura takes IIT-Kanpur help to build data bank of schools

The government has roped in (IIT)- to prepare a data of state-run and state-aided schools, as part of its efforts to monitor the system in the state, an said.

The bank, comprising information on the status of teachers, non-teaching staff and government programme implementation in primary and secondary schools, will be key to improve the overall infrastructure, he said.

The cost of the project - Data Intelligence Solution - will be borne by private companies under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, the department said.

"A or a will be able to access the data online," he explained.

The project, which has been successfully implemented in Jharkhand, is also making its way to among other states, the added.

