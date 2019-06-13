JUST IN
Mary J Blige to receive BET Lifetime Achievement Award

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Singer-songwriter Mary J Blige is set to be honoured by the Lifetime Achievement Award at BET Awards 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the multiple Grammy winner will be recognised during the ceremony, to be held on June 23.

In a career spanning three decades, Blige has eight multi-platinum albums to her credit.

The 49-year-old is also an established actor and holds a record as the first double nominee in the best supporting actress and best song categories at the Oscars 2018 for her work on "Mudbound".

Previous recipients of the award include Anita Baker, New Edition, Charlie Wilson, Prince, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross and James Brown.

Regina Hall will host the 19th edition of the awards.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 12:15 IST

