Mary J Blige to receive BET Lifetime Achievement Award

-
ALSO READ
Richa Chadha stars with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa in Women's Day video
Mary J. Blige joins 'The Violent Heart'
Cardi B slams haters who question whether she writes her own songs
Tyler Perry to be named 'Ultimate Icon' at BET Awards 2019
Cardi B becomes first solo woman to win best rap album at Grammys
-
Singer-songwriter Mary J Blige is set to be honoured by the Lifetime Achievement Award at BET Awards 2019.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the multiple Grammy winner will be recognised during the ceremony, to be held on June 23.
In a career spanning three decades, Blige has eight multi-platinum albums to her credit.
The 49-year-old is also an established actor and holds a record as the first double nominee in the best supporting actress and best song categories at the Oscars 2018 for her work on "Mudbound".
Previous recipients of the award include Anita Baker, New Edition, Charlie Wilson, Prince, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross and James Brown.
Regina Hall will host the 19th edition of the awards.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU