Madras HC voices concern over murders due to illicit affairs

Voicing concern over extra-marital relationships often leading to murders, the Friday said police should find out motive behind offences against children and so that appropriate steps can be taken to prevent such crimes.

A bench of justices N and said in newspapers, a column on murders is noticed everyday and people are shocked to know murder of children by their own mothers over illicit relationships.

It has become a social problem affecting the institution of marriage or family. Therefore, serious thought should be given by both the state and central governments to this issue, it said.

The bench made the observations while passing further interim orders on a petition relating to the murder of a person, who had an illicit affair with a married woman.

In its interim order on an earlier occasion, the bench had directed the state and central governments to answer a set of questions related to crimes.

When the matter came up Friday, the bench directed the police to find out the reason for every murder and other offences involving children or

If the motives were found out, the police was duty bound to record and report them to policy makers, who will be able to take decisions to check such offences by addressing fundamental problems.

The bench noted that it was being said that the spurt in number of sexual offences, especially against children, was due to easy access to pornography by through and computers.

Police have to inquire into this aspect also, the bench said and posted the matter to July 5 for further hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)