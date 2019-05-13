Four die while cleaning well in Ghazipur

Four persons died of suffocation while cleaning a well in a village here on Monday, police said.

of Bhudkuda, Mahipal Pathak, said, "The incident took place on Monday morning in Budhanpur village, when four persons started cleaning a well. Polluted water from an adjacent hand pump was dirtying the well."



The deceased have been identified as Indrajeet (26), (20), Ramvriksh Ram (32) and Ramavtar Ram (18), the said.

The deceased were pulled out of the well by the villagers, who were helped by the local police. Doctors at the district hospital pronounced them brought dead.

