Four held for damaging stone pillars at Hampi

Days after a carved stone pillar was vandalised at the UNESCO world at in Karnataka, four youth were arrested Thursday for their involvement in the incident, police said.

"We have arrested all the four people who damaged the historic monuments," of police of district, told

The four vandals work in Bengaluru, police sources said.

The incident had triggered statewide outrage after a video of it went viral.

"While three of them felled the pillars, the fourth one shot the video," the police said in a statement.

Following the incident, water resources D K Shivakumar had said the would not tolerate any act of causing damage to historical sites and stern action would be taken against the culprits.

Locals had staged a protest, demanding that adequate security be provided to the monuments.

Recently, the erstwhile capital of Vijayanagar empire- Hampi- known for its rich architecture, was listed second on list of 52 must-go sites in the world.

