Four highway robbers held

police arrested four men who used rob passengers on the pretext of offering lifts on a highway in Kherkidaula area, police said Wednesday.

A team of Crime Branch arrested the accused identified as Bhanu Pratap, Rohit, Rahul and Deepak Tuesday night.

They were booked under relevant Indian Penal Code sections of robbery, loot and arms act in the station, police said.

"A country-made pistol, six live cartridges and a WagonR were recovered from their possession," police PRO said.

During interrogation, it was found that the gang was active in the Delhi- expressway, he said.

They used to rob passengers after giving them lift in their car and used to target those passengers who used to wait alone at places like Iffco Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and other areas, Bokan said.

"They used to take victims to isolated places and rob valuable items like cash, jewellery from them at gunpoint. They would also take debit, credit cards and their pins and withdraw cash from ATM," Bokan added.

