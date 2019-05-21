Four hours after disruption, services restored on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

Services were restored on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Tuesday nearly four hours after a technical on a section of the corridor left thousands of commuters stranded.

The were hit around 9.32 am due to breakdown of the overhead wire (OHE) at Sultanpur station, leading to tripping of power supply in the section, Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.

Rush-hour commuters were left hassled as trains were temporarily run in two loops -- between and Sultanpur and between Samaypur Badli and Qutub

There was no train movement between Sultanpur and Qutub stations. falls between Sultanpur and Qutub

Two maintenance teams of DMRC technicians, comprising 16 officials, worked to rectify the problem and trains were initially run at restricted speed between Chhattarpur and Qutub Minar stations, the officials said.

Nearly three-and-a-half hours later, end-to-end services were partially restored, with trains plying between Qutub Minar and Sultanpur stations with lower frequency and in another 30 minutes, resumed, they said.

constantly updated the status of the disruption and rectification on its to inform commuters.

" have now resumed. Inconvenience is regretted. Please allow for some extra time in your commute till the bunching of trains eases," the DMRC said in tweet.

The 48.8 km-long Yellow Line has 37 stations and has an average daily ridership of about 7-8 lakh.

