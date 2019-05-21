70.78 pc students clear annual high school certificate exam

An estimated 70.78 per cent of the total 5,61,079 students, passed the annual high school certificate examination, the results of which were announced by the (BSE), here Tuesday.

The pass ratio this year is five per cent lower than last years pass percentage of 76.23 per cent, said School and Mass Education, secretary, PK while announcing the results.

Of the 5,61,079 students who appeared the annual HSC examination, 3,97,125 students have passed the test, he said, adding that among successful students, 1,91,655 are male and 2,05,470 are female.

At least 1,181 students have been awarded grade-A1 (more than 90 per cent), 9,938 students got Grade A2 , B1- 24,991 and 46,319 students have been graded under B2 category. Similarly, 76,139 students have been graded under C category, Grade D-1,16,262, Grade E-1,22,062 and Grade F-1,63,954 students, said.

Though 289 schools have recorded cent percent results, 82 schools have recorded nil results. The students had appeared the examinations held in February-March this year in regular, ex-regular, correspondence, madhyama (Sanskrit) and categories.

has congratulated the students who passed the matriculation exam and wished them good luck in their future career.

"Congratulate all students who matriculated today. Best wishes for your future, Patnaik tweeted both in Odia ad English after the results were announced by the board here in the morning.

"The decline in pass percentage this year was more because of the reforms introduced to check unfair means adopted by the students while writing their papers," said

He said the board will take some more stringent measures next year to crack down on the mischief mongers, who were circulating the images of the question papers on social media after the question booklets were taken out of their sealed covers.

"Although, this naughtiness cannot be viewed as a question paper leak, yet, the mischief is denting the image of the Board and the students are getting panicked," Mohapatra observed.

Among the districts, regular students of district registered highest pass percentage (85.48), while only 50 percent students passed in district.

More number of girls (2,05,470) became matriculates this year in the state than the boys (1,92,655) in the regular stream. While results of 10 students have been withheld this year, 1124 students were booked as "malpractice" for resorting to unfair means during the examination.

Under system, out of the total 11,219 students, 6,568 students have cleared the exam making the pass percentage 58.53. However, no candidates have been categorised in grade A1. Twenty one students have been graded under B1 category, 297 students have been awarded Grade B2.

Similarly, Under Madhyama stream, out of 3,563 students, 3,015 have come out successful in the examination and the pass percentage is 84.62.

No students have been awarded Grade A1 and Grade A2 under Madhyama stream. 174 students have been awarded B1 and 883 students have been graded under B2 category, Mohapatra said.

