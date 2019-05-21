Transgender woman found killed

A 38-year-old was found brutally killed in her house with her body bearing multiple stab wounds in city in Maharashtra, police said Tuesday.

The body of the victim, identified as alias Reva Desai, was found to be in a highly decomposed condition, said a

A case has been registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a day after the body was found.

The said the victim's body bore at least 40 stab wounds.

Police have identified the suspect in the case and are looking out for him, she said.

The incident came to light Monday night when owner of the house was informed about foul smell emanating from the closed room locked in Katemanivli locality, according to the

When the owner opened the door of the room, he found Desai lying in a pool of blood.

Police are yet to make any arrest in the case.

