Four killed as tractor falls into pond

Four members of a family, including three children, were killed when a tractor skidded off a road and fell into a pond in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.
The incident occurred in Kaman police station area when Asin Mev (60) was returning home from his farm on a tractor along with his two grandsons Shadid (12) and Wahid (8) and granddaughter Rafi (7), they said.
The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem.
