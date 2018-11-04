NE monsoon in TN likely to intensify between Nov 6-8

The ongoing northeast is likely to intensify between November 6 and 8 due to the possible low pressure area over Bay of Bengal, the regional weather office said Sunday.

The (RMC) also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea in certain areas following the likelihood of rough seas.

"A low pressure area is likely to develop over central parts of south around November 6. It is very likely to move westnorthwestwards across SrilankaComorin area during November 68," S Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said.

Speaking to reporters, he said the northeast monsoon, which had set in over south on November 1, was likely to intensify during this period.

Further, squally reaching 30 to 40 gusting to 50 over South west Bay and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean on November 6 and 7 over Comorin area were likely, the weather office said.

Similar situation could prevail over the and adjoining equatorial on November 7 and 8.

Sea condition would be rough during this period, it said, and urged fishermen to not to venture into the sea during the said days.

Those who were in deep sea were advised to return by Tuesday.

