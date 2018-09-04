Woman poisoned to death by husband, in-laws for dowry

A woman was killed allegedly by her husband and in-laws for in Fariha area here, police said Tuesday.

Poonam (18) was poisoned to death on Monday allegedly by her hunband and in-laws, they said.

On complaint of the victim's parents, an FIR has been registered against her husband and four others, police said, adding a probe into the matter is on and the body has been sent for postmortem.

