Woman poisoned to death by husband, in-laws for dowry

A woman was killed allegedly by her husband and in-laws for dowry in Fariha area here, police said Tuesday.
Poonam (18) was poisoned to death on Monday allegedly by her hunband and in-laws, they said.
On complaint of the victim's parents, an FIR has been registered against her husband Biri Singh and four others, police said, adding a probe into the matter is on and the body has been sent for postmortem.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
