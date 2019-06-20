Four municipal officials suspended over NRI businessman's

The government Thursday suspended four officers of Municipality in in connection with the suicide of an NRI businessman, whose new auditorium was not granted ownership certificate by authorities.

The 49-year-old Nigeria-returned businessman, Sajan Parayil, who had spent about Rs 16 crore for the auditorium, had hanged himself at his home Tuesday, after the municipality refused to grant the certificate for his dream project.

The suicide created a furore in the assembly Wednesday, with the opposition UDF staging a walkout.

"We have suspended four officials of the municipality after finding certain lapses on their part.

Municipal M K Gireesh, K Kalesh and first grade overseer Augustin and overseer B Sudheer are the officials who have been suspended," A C Moideen told media here.

The was with the investors and would resolve issues with regard to any construction rules, the minsiter said adding the "unfortunate" incident was an isolated one.

"A preliminary enquiry has found that there have been some lapses on the part of certain officials.We have sought a detailed report.

The government will take steps to reduce the inordinate delay in case of granting permission for building construction," said.

However, Moideen was upset over the fact that the suspension announcement was made by CPI(M) District M V Jayarajan half-an-hour before minister's briefing.

"The government has not entrusted the party to make its announcements. I don't know from where the got the information," said.

"This incident was unfortunate. It's a serious issue. There are certain officials with a negative approach.

If the allegations raised by the Opposition are true, strong action will be taken," had said in the assembly.

CPI(M) district secretary, M V Jayarajan, Senior party leaders P Jayarajan and P K Sreemathy, former MP, visited Sajan's house and consoled the relatives.

Sajan's family had categorically stated that he had ended his life due to the obstinate stand of the Muncipality chairperson, Shyamala PK, who is the wife of CPI(M) central committee member M V Govindan, but no action has been taken against her.

This was the second suicide of a foreign-returnee in four months, he said.

Earlier this year, 65-year-old P Sugathan, who was abroad for over three decades, had returned to his hometown in Punalur to start a workshop.

But following protests from CPI, his project did not take off following which he ended his life.

