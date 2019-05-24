Four new SC judges administered oath of office

-
ALSO READ
Protestors gather outside SC on CJI issue
SC employees' body deliberates over recent controversies
Sexual harassment allegations: CJI meets inquiry committee
Need to preserve sanctity of SC as institution, says Justice A K Patnaik
Should CJI be sitting in the bench to hear case against him?
-
Four new judges of the Supreme Court were on Friday administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
With the swearing in of four judges, the number of judges in the Supreme Court stands at 31, the full sanctioned strength of the top court.
Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Aniruddha Bose and A S Bopanna were administered oath of office by the CJI in court no.1 in the presence of several other sitting apex court judges.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU