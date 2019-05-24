Rotterdam script fund backs two Indian films

The (HBF) of the International Festival of (IFFR) has, for the first time ever, selected two for script and project development.

These two projects Dominic Sangma's sophomore feature "Rapture" and Payal Kapadia's feature debut "All We Imagine As Light" are among 12 upcoming works by both new talents and established names that will receive 9,000 euros each in HBF's spring round of funding.

Fay Breeman, HBF manager, said, "This year's selection shows HBF's strong commitment to supporting new talent." In an informal chat during the 72nd Festival, she made special mentions of "the striking originality" of the projects.

The HBF's Script and Project Development scheme is divided into two sections: Bright Future for feature films by debutant or second-time filmmakers and Voices for films by directors more advanced in their careers. Both the selected Indian projects are part of the former category.

of (FTII) alumna Payal Kapadia, whose short film "Afternoon Clouds" was in Cinefondation competition in 2017, said: "I am very happy that my project has been selected for the We now have the initial support that is the first step towards making the film."



"It is difficult to find funding for independent cinema, so this is truly helpful to us not just to fund the project but also to help find further funds," she added. "All We Imagine as Light", about "two migrant women in who go on a road trip" is an Indo-French venture.

Sangma, whose first film, the Garo-language India- co-production "Ma'Ama" (Moan), premiered in the international competition section of Film Festival last year, is working once again with on his second film.

"Rapture", set in Meghalaya, is about a church prophecy of apocalyptic darkness, a child kidnapper on the prowl and the turning of fear into fury resulting in a lynching. was in with the new project, which was part of mentoring programme.

"The HBF selection is a big shot in the arm for me and my producer," the (SRFTI) alumnus said.

of Magic Hour Films, said: "Festivals like IFFR invest in talent. They not only give you development funding but also look to provide further funds. They hold your hand and take you through the whole journey."



Sarkar's first production, "J0naki", a Bengali film directed by Aditya Vikram Sengupta, premiered in IFFR in 2018. He is now ready with Nasir, a Tamil film directed by

The latter received HBF funding for both development and production and also participated in Cinemart, IFFR's co-production market. will begin its festival run soon, Sarkar said.

