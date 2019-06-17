Four stray cows found dead in school shut for summer vacation

Four stray cows, locked inside a school campus shut for the annual by farmers to keep them away from their crops, died due to hunger in district, police said Monday.

Eight cows were locked inside the government-run school campus in Karonda Hathi village a few days ago by some farmers.

Police said four of them were found dead on Sunday and others have been rescued.

A case has been registered against unidentified people.

The schools had been closed for

