Belgian dad pleas for help to find son missing in Australia

An encrypted phone message sent by a missing Belgian tourist could hold a to the 18-year-old's disappearance from an Australian coastal town, his father said on Monday.

was last seen leaving a nightclub late on May 31.

Police say they are baffled by his disappearance.

His father flew from to last week to take part in the search, which now involves homicide detectives.

Hayez on Monday made a public appeal for help to access his son's encrypted account.

"We know ... that Theo used the night he disappeared. We understand the politics about confidentiality and respect that," Hayez said.

"However, this is a question of providing assistance to a person in grave danger. It is vital that investigators get access to Theo's account without delay. Every minute counts," he added.

said WhatsApp's owner was being asked for access to the missing man's account.

did not immediately respond on Monday to a request for comment.

is considering introducing laws modelled on Britain's Investigatory Powers Act that would force global companies such as and to help police by unscrambling encrypted messages sent by extremists and other criminals.

The search for the missing man in one of Australia's tourist destinations is continuing on land, sea and in the air.

had been preparing to return after eight months of travelling around

He was reported missing on June 6 when he failed to return to his hostel and could not be contacted.

His last confirmed sightings were when he was captured on CCTV buying alcohol from a liquor store before he went to the

