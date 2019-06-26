Four workers cleaning septic tank die after inhaling poisonous gas: Police

Four workers died of suspected asphyxiation after inhaling some while cleaning a tank in Haryana's Wednesday, police said.

The workers, three of them who were privately hired and one belonging to the Public Health Department, had entered the tank to clean it when the incident occurred, they said.

"They entered the tank to clean it, but as they were engaged in doing their job, they inhaled some and died," of Police, Rohtak, Gorakhpal said over phone.

He said all the four were in the age group of 22-30 years.

An investigation into the incident is underway, he said.

