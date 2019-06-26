JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Woman accuses son of killing his father in UP

BJP's 'pseudo-nationalism' exposed: Cong on disability pension taxation
Business Standard

Raj: Congress Legislature Party urges Rahul Gandhi to continue as party chief

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Rajasthan Wednesday urged Rahul Gandhi to continue as the party president, an official statement said.

A resolution in this regard was passed in a CLP meeting ahead of the budget session of the assembly, it added.

Expressing full confidence in the leadership of the Gandhi scion, the CLP headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot unanimously passed a resolution requesting him to continue on the position of the party president, the statement said.

The party MLAs also discussed the strategy and preparations for the assembly session beginning on Thursday.

Gehlot, deputy CM Sachin Pilot, government chief whip Mahesh Joshi and parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal addressed the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 22:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU