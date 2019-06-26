Raj: Congress Legislature Party urges Rahul Gandhi to continue as party chief

The (CLP) in Rajasthan Wednesday urged to continue as the party president, statement said.

A resolution in this regard was passed in a CLP meeting ahead of the budget session of the assembly, it added.

Expressing full confidence in the leadership of the Gandhi scion, the CLP headed by unanimously passed a resolution requesting him to continue on the position of the party president, the statement said.

The party MLAs also discussed the strategy and preparations for the assembly session beginning on Thursday.

Gehlot, deputy CM Sachin Pilot, and addressed the meeting.

