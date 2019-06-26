JUST IN
Ashok Parija takes charge as new Advocate General of Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  Cuttack 

Senior advocate and former Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Ashok Parija on Wednesday took charge as the new Advocate General (AG) of Odisha.

Parija took charge as the chief counsel of the state government from the outgoing AG Surya Prasad Mishra in the High Court premises.

Parija, 58, has been practicing law for nearly 35 years now and he was designated as a senior advocate by the High Court in the year 2003.

In July 2011, he was elected as the Chairman of the BCI and remained in that post till 2014.

Wed, June 26 2019. 22:10 IST

