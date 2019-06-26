Ashok Parija takes charge as new Advocate General of Odisha

-
ALSO READ
Odisha lawyers join 2-day strike called by BCI
Ashok Parija appointed Advocate General of Odisha
CJI Ranjan Gogoi case: BCI expresses disappointment over views of 2 former SC judges
Centre cannot grant fund for welfare measures of lawyers: Law Min to BCI
Story cooked up to plot big conspiracy against Supreme Court: Bar Council of India
-
Senior advocate and former Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Ashok Parija on Wednesday took charge as the new Advocate General (AG) of Odisha.
Parija took charge as the chief counsel of the state government from the outgoing AG Surya Prasad Mishra in the High Court premises.
Parija, 58, has been practicing law for nearly 35 years now and he was designated as a senior advocate by the High Court in the year 2003.
In July 2011, he was elected as the Chairman of the BCI and remained in that post till 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU