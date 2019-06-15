Four youths who wanted to cross LoC to join militancy arrested

Four youths, who wanted to cross the (LoC) to join militant ranks, were taken into custody in Uri sector of and later handed over to their families, the said Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in north Kashmir's district, 79 Mount Brigade Girish Kalia said the youths were taken into custody by the near the LoC on Friday and were handed over to their respective families on Saturday.

He said the had received information that they were going to join the path of violence after being "misguided" by local militants and their accomplices.

"We acted swiftly to prevent them from choosing the wrong path and apprehended them along the LoC in Limber area of Boniyar on Friday," he said.

The Army said the youths were handed over to their respective families after proper counselling.

He appealed to the youths to not get misguided by the propaganda of militants.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)