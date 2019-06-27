Four Zimbabwean students held in assault case in Gujarat

Four students, Zimbabwe nationals, have been arrested in a case of assault in Vadodara district of Gujarat, police said Thursday.

The incident had taken place near Ankhol village in Vadodara tehsil late Tuesday night.

The accused were identified as Tampivendse Montohari, Tafdzava Sumba, Mopvev Zoi and Vatidaize Zanze.

According to complainant Tanmay Tamboli, resident of Shyam Green society near Ankhol, three of the accused live in the same society as tenants.

Their friend came to visit them Tuesday night but got into an argument with Tamboli after he was asked to make an entry in the register kept at the security gate.

His friends too joined the spat and one of them hit Tamboli with a stone. Tamboli had to be taken to a hospital.

Based on Tamboli's complaint, the four students were booked under IPC section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons). They were produced in the local court in Wednesday evening and sent in judicial custody.

The accused studied at a private university at Limda village. The Zimbambwean embassy has been informed about their arrest, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)