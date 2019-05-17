Fourteen killed in Nigeria Boko Haram attacks

fighters in northeastern massacred at least 14 people in separate attacks on Thursday, including farmers and fishermen beside a lake, locals said Friday.

The attacks in neighbouring and states are the latest in a long line of massacres by militants, who have intensified attacks in recent months.

In the first attack, which happened at noon on Thursday, jihadists on motorcycles attacked people beside a reservoir in Maichulmuri village, just outside state capital Maiduguri.

"The insurgents fired on groups of irrigation farmers watering their crops, fishermen at the dam and herdsmen grazing their livestock," said.

"We have so far recovered nine dead bodies."



More were feared killed as the gunmen chased people as they fled into the bush, said villager Sheriff, who gave a similar death toll.

"We are afraid to venture further afield," said. " may be lurking around."



The area has been repeatedly attacked by fighters loyal to Boko Haram

In a separate attack, in neighbouring state, jihadists killed five people in three villages in district, 285 kilometres (177 miles) north of the state capital Yola.

The militants stormed into Shuwa village around dusk, killing three people including a policeman, before soldiers fought them back, residents said.

"Three people died in the attack on Shuwa," local resident said.

Leaving that village in flames, the fighters stopped off at the nearby village of -- torching that too -- and then drove to Kuda village.

"They killed two people," said Kuda resident

The decade-long jihadist conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions from their homes. The violence has spread to neighbouring Niger, and

