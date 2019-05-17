Fourteen killed in Nigeria Boko Haram attacks

-
Boko Haram fighters in northeastern Nigeria massacred at least 14 people in separate attacks on Thursday, including farmers and fishermen beside a lake, locals said Friday.
The attacks in neighbouring Borno and Adamawa states are the latest in a long line of massacres by Boko Haram militants, who have intensified attacks in recent months.
In the first attack, which happened at noon on Thursday, jihadists on motorcycles attacked people beside a reservoir in Maichulmuri village, just outside Borno state capital Maiduguri.
"The insurgents fired on groups of irrigation farmers watering their crops, fishermen at the dam and herdsmen grazing their livestock," militia leader Babakura Kolo said.
"We have so far recovered nine dead bodies."
More were feared killed as the gunmen chased people as they fled into the bush, said villager Modu Alhaji Sheriff, who gave a similar death toll.
"We are afraid to venture further afield," Sheriff said. "Boko Haram may be lurking around."
The area has been repeatedly attacked by fighters loyal to Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau.
In a separate attack, in neighbouring Adamawa state, jihadists killed five people in three villages in Madagali district, 285 kilometres (177 miles) north of the state capital Yola.
The militants stormed into Shuwa village around dusk, killing three people including a policeman, before soldiers fought them back, residents said.
"Three people died in the attack on Shuwa," local resident Paul Waramulu said.
Leaving that village in flames, the fighters stopped off at the nearby village of Kirchina -- torching that too -- and then drove to Kuda village.
"They killed two people," said Kuda resident Simon Damina.
The decade-long jihadist conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions from their homes. The violence has spread to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.
