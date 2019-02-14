JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » International » News

Pledged share sale: Reliance Power drags Edelweiss group to HC, but gets no relief

HC approached against TN govt's Rs 2,000 cash assistance decision
Business Standard

Boko Haram attacks governor's convoy in Nigeria: security sources

AFP  |  Maiduguri 

Four people were killed Wednesday in a Boko Haram attack in northeast Nigeria on a convoy of vehicles carrying the governor of Borno state, security sources said.

A civilian militia member said the attack happened near the town of Dikwa as Borno Governor Kashim Shettima was on the campaign trail ahead of nationwide elections on Saturday. "Two soldiers were killed and two other civilians," he told AFP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 00:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements