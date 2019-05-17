FIR against Amazon over products with Hindu god images

The Police on Friday registered a case against for allegedly hurting "Hindu sentiments" after rugs and toilet seat covers with pictures of Hindu gods were available for sale on its US website.

An to "boycott Amazon" was initiated by several Thursday over the issue, with an saying all sellers must follow the company's selling guidelines and those who do not comply will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account.

"The products in question are being removed from our store," the added.

A complaint was made at the Sector 58 police station for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, the police said.

"The foreign-based company regularly puts up products on its website which hurts the sentiments of Hindus. This may lead to communal tension in our country anytime.

"Hence, it's a request to take strict action against the company so that such incidents are not repeated and Hindus can live with their pride and dignity peacefully," complainant Vikas Mishra said.

Circle Officer, 2nd, Piyush Kumar Singh said the FIR has been registered under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code -- promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

"The matter is being probed," he added.

In 2017, had received several complaints about selling flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi's image. There were also reports of Amazon Canada selling on its platform doormats depicting Indian flag.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)