France's June heatwave at least '5 times more likely' with climate change

AFP  |  Paris 

Climate change alone made the record-setting heatwave that pushed temperatures in France above 45 degrees Celsius (113F) last week at least five times more likely, an international team of scientists said Tuesday.

Compared to June weather stretching back more than a century, the three-day peak from June 26-28 was four degrees Celsius warmer than an equally rare heatwave would have been in 1900, the World Weather Attribution team told journalists in a briefing.

First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 20:10 IST

