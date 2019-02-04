France Wears IIHM's Young Chef Olympiad 2019 Crown

/ -- Six days, four cities and three thrilling rounds later, on the evening of 2nd February, 2019, was crowned winner of the IIHM International Olympiad 2019. The winners were announced at the end of a colourful and grand closing ceremony befitting the standard of the Olympiad, held at Nicco Park in Kolkata. Cyrene Randrianasolo, a student of and Catering School, beat 49 other nations and was declared winner of the fifth edition of the world's biggest culinary extravaganza. She was also the lucky first to wear the Golden Cap given for the first time this year to the winner of 2019. The silver trophy went to Romania's Bogdan-Petru-Alin Vandici of and the bronze went to England's from the Along with the trophy, Cyrene also bagged a gold medal and was handed over a cheque for $10,000.

Shocked and awed at her victory, Cyrene was nervous and managed to thank everyone for her win. "I am honoured to win this recognition from IIHM at 19. I want to thank them all for this wonderful opportunity and I am overwhelmed to have won this trophy and prize," said Cyrene.

This year, the International Olympiad, had an additional attraction with a Plate Trophy for countries that ranked between 11 to 20. The plate trophy winner was Matthew Potgieter, a student of of Culinary Arts.

The International 2019, commenced on January 28th 2019 with a Grand Opening ceremony held at Dr Auditorium in After that, the countries completed two rounds of competition in Delhi, and before coming to Kolkata for the final round.

Cyrene bagged the winner's trophy after the final round held at the IIHM in Kolkata. The final round included preparing a salmon-based dish, a potato-based side and a dessert. Apart from the winner's trophy, Cyrene also bagged an award for Best Hygienic Practice.

TheInternational 2019 was presented by the of Hotel Management (IIHM) in association with (IHC). The culinary competition this year had a special message for everyone. With the opening of the brand new IT-enabled in Kolkata, the of Hotel Management (IIHM) made heads turn when hundreds of students, along with the judges and mentors turned out on the street of Sector V to celebrate the Global Connect and bonding and unity of so many countries, on 1st February 2019. The campus was officially opened by a ceremonial ribbon cutting by the eminent judges, mentors, participants and IIHM students.

"It is indeed heart-warming to see the extraordinary response that the Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) has received from the hospitality and culinary industry globally, with 50 countries participating in 2019. YCO is emerging as an annual global convention for the culinary stars of tomorrow. Today, standing at the closing ceremony of the fifth Young Chef Olympiad, I feel that this platform is about bringing the world together. It's about global harmony, coming together, bonding cultures and making 'one world'. Young Chef Olympiad is much bigger than just a cooking competition, it is a platform for the united world of young chefs," said Dr Suborno Bose, the of the YCO 2019 committee.

Winners in other categories:



The Olympiad 2019 had a bunch of surprises for everyone; there were several other category prizes which went to the countries. The Best Dessert Dish in Round 1 went to from Bahrain, the Late Shakuntala Devi Award for Best Vegetarian Dish Creation in Round 2 went to from Apart from France, the Best Hygienic Practice Awards also went to of and from

The Best Awards went to of Ireland, Eden Frank of and Gizem znacar from The Mentors Nomination Awards went to of Canada, of and of

The Rising Star Award selected from the rounds went to Yea of The Rising Star from the round went to Tafadzwa from

The Welcome Skills Special Achievement Award went to Aqsa Iqbal of

The Young chef Olympiad through other's eyes:



Chef John Wood, who was a of YCO19 was here for the competition for the second time. He was awed by the whole experience. "IIHM is going great. Their hospitality and organization of the event is fantastic. As far as the competition is concerned, I think the standard is great. From the judges' point of view, we should try to educate and guide these students who are in a learning experience, not just a competition. The plate trophy was introduced to encourage the students. YCO is all about celebrating success when we have got something right, which is why we have so many different categories of awards," he said.

Prof David Foskett, the of the Jury said, "The competition is about bringing people from different parts of the world together and that is what is most important here. unites people, it creates companionship, makes friends, breaks barriers and bonds people."



Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who is also the of YCO said, "When we were studying, there was no platform like YCO. I am happy that students today have the opportunity to experience something like YCO."



Chef Ranveer Brar, the Brand of IIHM said, "YCO is a great platform where you give and you get. Both the participants and the students of IIHM who take part in organizing the event benefit from it eventually and get to learn a lot more."



United World of Young Chefs:



The second edition of the unique event within Young Chef Olympiad, was held on the evening of 1st February, 2019 at The young chefs and their mentors from the 50 participating nations got together and presented their country's traditional dishes. They shared their roots, culinary culture and the extraordinary ways in which unites.

The evening was quite a blend of flavours and colours and each contestant prepared their country's and presented the food wearing traditional attire.

About IIHM:



IIHM ( of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of hospitality and hotel management schools across that started its journey in 1994 in Kolkata. 2018 marked the 25th year of IIHM that is part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the IIHM campuses are located across eight national and international cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Young Chef Olympiad, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents from across the world to participate in the biggest cookery reality show of all time.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards including the Best Education Brand Award from in 2018 and in 2017. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers P.L.) and also received the in Hospitality Education 2017 Award bv from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of For more information, please visit:

