'Free to go': Nitish slams Pavan Varma for questioning BJP-JD(U) tie-up

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday slammed party leader Pavan Varma for publicly questioning the JD(U)'s tie-up with the BJP for Delhi assembly elections, saying he was "free to go" wherever he likes.

Kumar, who heads the JD(U), also expressed strong displeasure over Varma, a national general secretary of the party, sharing on the social media a letter wherein he had made mention of the chief minister having expressed apprehensions "in private" about the BJP's "divisive" agenda.

"He is a learned man for whom I have a lot of respect even if he may not have similar sentiments for me. But is it proper to share such things in public and not on a party forum? What if I start sharing what he said to me in public?", Kumar told reporters in Patna.

Responding to Varmas repeated demands for "ideological clarity", Kumar said, "The JD(U)s stand is very clear...he is free to go wherever he likes".

First Published: Thu, January 23 2020. 11:55 IST

