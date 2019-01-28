Three dead, 172 injured in Havana tornado

A rare and powerful tornado that struck killed three people and left 172 injured, Cuban Miguel Diaz- said early Monday.

Diaz-Canel, who toured the darkened streets of in the pre-dawn hours visiting emergency crews, wrote on that damage to the Cuban capital from the late Sunday tornado was "severe." The tornado overturned vehicles, uprooted trees, knocked down lampposts, and left part of the city in the dark.

In the city's Luyano neighborhood storm debris -- including parts of a balcony ripped off an old building -- blocked the streets, AFP photographers reported.

As emergency sirens blared across the city, firefighters and ambulances rushed about on rescue missions, their flashing lights giving light to blacked out areas.

"Aas of now we mourn the loss of three human lives and 172 injured people are receiving aid", Diaz- tweeted.

He added that several emergency teams were working hard to restore power to blacked-out areas.

At the Hijas de Galicia maternity hospital staff were forced to evacuate the building due to storm damage.

The tornado, spawned by a powerful storm that originated in the Gulf of Mexico, hit western with winds of up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour.

People described the tornado as having "the sound of a jet engine," and reported feeling changes in the environmental pressure when it arrived, with the said.

The tornado "caught me in the street, in the car with my wife and children," wrote on his

"I had to dodge fallen trees, flooded areas and strong winds until I managed to get home. We experienced great fear," he wrote.

