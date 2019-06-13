French envoy meets ISRO chief

-
French envoy Alexandre Ziegler met Chairperson of Indian Space Research Organisation K Sivan on Thursday and discussed ways to further space cooperation between the two countries.
"Excellent meeting with Dr K Sivan, Chairman of @isro and his team. We are working extensively to reach a major milestone in our 60-year-old spatial cooperation. Our two leaders will present new ideas & projects during the visit of PM @narendramodi to France next August! #isro (sic)," Ziegler tweeted.
India and France share robust cooperation in the area of space.
In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron released a joint vision for space cooperation.
Space agencies of the two countries are also working on constellation of satellites for maritime surveillance and plan to collaborate for interplanetary mission to Venus.
