Leaders in Bihar come up with varied responses to Priyankas

JD(U) national vice president Prashant Kishor on Wednesday congratulated Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her appointment as the Congress national general secretary and called the development one of the most awaited entries in Indian politics.
Congratulations to Priyanka Vadra also came from leaders of state Congress, RJD and RLSP.
One of the most awaited entries in Indian politics is finally here. While people may debate the timing, exact role and position, to me, the real news is that she finally decided to take the plunge. Congratulations and best wishes to Priyanka Gandhi, Kishor tweeted.
The poll strategist-turned-politician had joined the JD(U) headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in September last year and was elevated to the post of national vice-president weeks later.
He had played an instrumental role in ensuring proper coordination between JD(U), RJD and Congress when the three parties joined hands to form the short-lived Grand Alliance which won the 2015 assembly polls with a huge majority.
Kishor thereafter worked closely with the Congress in preparations for Punjab and Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Earlier, he had been closely associated with the campaign of Narendra Modi in 2014 Lok Sabha polls wherein he was the Prime Ministerial candidate of the BJP the party which now shares power with the JD(U).
JD(U) state president Vashishth Narayan Singh said the development was of no great significance since Priyanka had been active and influential in the affairs of the Congress party even before having assumed a post.
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh congratulated Vadra but made the snide remark in a private company, anybody can be appointed to a post that the CMD wants.
RJD leader and Lalu Prasads elder son Tej Pratap Yadav said it is a fantastic development. Priyanka Gandhi resembles her grandmother Indira Gandhi and has also imbibed her values. It will boost the prospects of the Congress and all its allies.
Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha also said if any constituent of the Grand Alliance gets stronger, it is going to benefit the entire coalition.
Congratulatory messages also poured in from Congress leaders in Bihar, including BPCC president Madan Mohan Jha, working president Kaukab Qadri and MLC Prem Chandra Mishra.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU