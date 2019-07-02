Fuel tank of Tejas aircraft falls in agriculture field in TN

-
Fuel tank of a Tejas aircraft which was on a sortie fell in an agricultural field in the city's outskirts early Tuesday, police said.
Defence sources in Chennai confirmed that a fuel tank from Tejas aircraft fell and said "all (was) safe", indicating that there were no injuries.
Agriculture labourers in Irugur village were shocked to see the 1200-litre petrol tank fall from the sky. It caused a three-foot deep crater and a minor fire, the police added.
However, the combat jet landed safely in the nearby Sulur Air Force station, they said.
Officials of the Indian Air Force and the police are at the spot, they said.
