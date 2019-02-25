HP Cabinet decides to increase monthly honorarium of SMC teachers by 20 per cent

The Cabinet has given its approval to increase the monthly honorarium of teachers appointed through the (SMC) by 20 per cent, an official said Monday.

In a meeting held under the chairmanship of Jai Ram Thakur, the cabinet decided to increase the monthly honorarium of SMC teachers from April 1. The decision would benefit 2,635 teachers.

It has decided to increase the monthly honorarium of part time water carriers working in Elementary and Higher Education Departments to Rs 2,400 from Rs 2,200, the said.

At least 2,268 part time workers working on contract basis would be benefitted from this decision, he said.

The cabinet gave its nod to increase the monthly honorarium of cook-cum-helpers engaged under the Mid Day Meal Scheme in the schools to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,800.

It has decided to provide essential commodities like wheat, flour and rice at low rates to the above poverty line (APL) families living in of tribal Lahaul and district from April to September, the said.

The cabinet has also planned to open new divisions of Public Works Department (HPPWD) at Kotla Behar.

In the meeting, it was also decided to upgrade several hospitals located in various parts of the state.

