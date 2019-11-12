Future Consumer reports Rs 17-cr loss in July-September; net sales up 11%

JUST IN
The company had posted a loss of Rs 3.23 crore in July-September 2018-19, Future Consumer, formerly known as Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd, said in a BSE filing

Future Consumer, a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, on Tuesday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 16.75 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 3.23 crore in July-September 2018-19, Future Consumer, formerly known as Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd, said in a BSE filing.

However, the company's net sales were up 10.85 per cent to Rs 1,120.84 crore during the period under review as against Rs 1,011.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 1,121.06 crore during the period as against Rs 1,015.87 crore earlier.
