Gadkari calls for removal of misconceptions about Sanskrit

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Union minister Nitin Gadkari Tuesday said those who love Sanskrit should try to remove the misconceptions prevailing in the society about this ancient language.

Gadkari was speaking at the inauguration of the New Academic Complex and Guruji Golwalkar Gurukulam at Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Ramtek.

"Even today, there are misconceptions about Sanskrit among many people. Sanskrit lovers should work towards removing these misconceptions," he said.

Gadkari also said that during his visit to Iran and Germany, he realised how popular Sanskrit was in these countries.

"During my visit to Iran, the president of Iran had apprised me that Persian language came from Sanskrit...When Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I went to Tehran, we came to know about the 'Sanskrit chair' in Tehran University...Also how much research is being done on Sanskrit and Ayurveda in Germany as compared to India," the minister added.

"It is a special responsibility of Sanskrit lovers to spread the knowledge of this language among the common people," he said.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 18:30 IST

