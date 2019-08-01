JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Monsoon expected to be normal in August, September, says IMD forecast
Business Standard

Gadkari unwell, has to sit during national anthem at public event

Gadkari was the guest of honour at the function, an aide of the senior BJP minister said

Press Trust of India  |  Solapur 

Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari. Photo: PTI

In the latest health scare for Nitin Gadkari, the Union minister was on Thursday forced to sit down at a public event here after feeling uneasy.

This happened even as the national anthem was being played at the event, held at the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University.

Gadkari was the guest of honour at the function, an aide of the senior BJP minister said.

There have been a couple of incidents in the last several months where Gadkari has fainted at public events, apparently due to low sugar levels.
First Published: Thu, August 01 2019. 14:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU