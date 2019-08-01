JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Zomato snubs customer seeking non-Muslim rider, earns praise and brickbats
Business Standard

BJP expels Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar after public outrage

The action against the four-time MLA comes days after the girl and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts killed when their car was hit by a speeding truck

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kuldeep Singh Sengar
Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the main accused in Unnao rape case | Photo: PTI

Faced with massive public outrage, the BJP on Thursday expelled its jailed Uttar Pradesh lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar, accused of raping a minor girl from Unnao and threatening her family, party sources said.

The action against the four-time MLA comes days after the girl and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts killed when their car was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

The family alleges the accident on Sunday was an attempt to eliminate her and the family.

There has been raging public anger following the incident with major political parties coming down hard on the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the Centre handed the case to the CBI on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The CBI has booked 10 people for murder, including Sengar, who is already in jail on charges of raping the Unnao girl when she was a minor in 2017.

Sengar, who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, was arrested on April 13 last year in connection with the rape case.
First Published: Thu, August 01 2019. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU