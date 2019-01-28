Gallery concourse on Netaji Subhash Bose at Cuttack rly

Indian Railways has decided to set up a gallery concourse on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at railway station as part of its redevelopment project, senior East Coast Railways officials said Monday.

The millennium city in Odisha is the birthplace of the legendary freedom fighter. He was born here in his ancestral house at Odia Bazaar on January 23, 1897.

The station is among 70 stations of the country which has been selected for redevelopment and Rs 9.91 crore has been earmarked to be spent here by March this year for providing several facilities, they said.

The facilities include improvement of the faade of station building, installing six lifts, one escalator, another foot over bridge connecting all the platforms of the station, a digital museum system and a selfie zone at the station, they said.

Widening of roads approaching the station and fountains at the two entrance gates are also in the pipeline.

The redevelopment project also has plans to provide the station with green environment by providing facilities such as one decentralized organic waste treatment plant and 120

Importance is also given towards improving the security system at the railway system with additional baggage scanner and CCTV cameras, they added.

