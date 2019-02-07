Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer to star in thriller 'Dreamland'

and Armie are set to star in thriller "Dreamland".

The film, being directed by Nicholas Jarecki, will also feature "Ant-Man and the Wasp" star and German Veronica Ferres, reported Variety.

Jarecki, who last directed "Arbitrage", has also penned the script of the new feature.

The film will see three stories about the world of opioids collide: a drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between and the U.S., an recovering from an OxyContin addiction tracks down the truth behind her son's involvement with narcotics, and a university battles unexpected revelations about his research employer, a drug company with deep government influence bringing a new "non-addictive" painkiller to market.

Jarecki said, "The devastating impact of the opioid crisis reaches all corners of society. Gary, Armie, and Evangeline are the perfect performers to bring the human face of this epidemic to audiences everywhere."



The film is currently shooting in and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)