Gaurika to faces stiff challenge at WPGT

Gaurika Bishnoi will be eager to extend her lead at the top of the Order of Merit as the players get ready to tee-off at the ninth leg of the WPG Tour here.

The event, which features 25 professionals and three amateurs, carries a purse of 10 lakhs for the third successive time and it marks a record by itself as women's golf in India continues to grow stronger.

Even as the winner of the last event, Tvesa Malik withdrew on medical grounds, the field is still very strong with Gaurika facing a stiff challenge from Ridhima Dilawari, one of the three players to have won twice this season.

The field also includes Astha Madan, who has gained invaluable experience by playing on international events outside India, Neha Tripathi, experienced Smriti Mehra, Amandeep Drall, Gursimar Badwal and Millie Saroha, who has time and again come close to a title which has eluded her.

Five players have won the eight legs so far this season with Gaurika, Tvesa and Ridhima emerging victorious two times each while Neha and Gursimar have won once.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)