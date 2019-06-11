Gavaskar, Pietersen want Pant in if Dhawan ruled out; Gambhir calls for Rayudu

and batted for Rishabh Pant's inclusion but said it is who deserves to be called in if is ruled out of the India's campaign due to a left thumb fracture.

Dhawan's was thrown into disarray owing to the which he picked up in India's 36-run win over on Sunday. The opener scored a hundred in the match, playing through with a swollen thumb.

He is set to miss the next two matches against (Thursday) and (Sunday). Possible replacements being talked about are standbys and Rayudu along with A

"...it has to be Rishabh He has been in cracking hot form in the IPL. He would probably want to show that he deserved to be in the team in the first place," Gavaskar told ' Today' when asked about his pick for replacement if Dhawan is ruled out.

"But if Shikhar and the doctors say that he can be fit in the next 18 days, then I would wait for him even if it means he sits out of the England game (June 30). Shikhar has shown that his threshold is high," he added.

"For your country you bear the pain, you mentally strengthen and control yourself."



The view on having on board, if Dhawan is ousted, was echoed by former England batsman

"Shikha OUT Get Pant on the plane ASAP. KL Rahul to open and Pant at number 4...," Pietersen tweeted.

Offering a completely different take was Gautam Gambhir, who retired earlier this year.

"If doesn't make it as Shikhar's replacement than his career is over. He averages 45 in ODIs and not being part of with that average is very disappointing," he told 'Star Sports'.

"If he doesn't make it than he should pack his bags and only concentrate on the IPL because his international career is over," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)