Hegde wins Uttara Kannada seat with comfortable margin

Hegde, known for making controversial remarks, won the Uttara (North) Kannada seat in Karnataka, defeating his nearest rival of the (Secular) by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes, according to election results declared Thursday.

Hegde held the portfolio of in the during Narendra Modi's first term as

Twenty eight constituencies in had gone to polls in two phases.

Hegde stoked a controversy recently by calling a "moron" for his tweet that 'Modilies' is a new word in the English dictionary.

Amid reports of his controversial remarks on about Nathuram Godse, Hegde claimed his account was "hacked". He, however, said there was no question of justifying Mahatma Gandhi's killing.

Before that, Hegde had called Gandhi a "hybrid breed", wondering how can the son of a 'Muslim' father and a Christian mother be a Brahmin.

"...They have no sense about religion. See how much they lie, father is a Muslim, mother a Christian, son is Brahmin. How did it come?" he had said at an event in district.

"You cannot get such hybrid breed in any laboratory in the world, it is available in our country's laboratory only," he had said, attacking Gandhi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)