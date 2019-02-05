Gehlot meets PM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office said.
"The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri @ashokgehlot51 met PM @narendramodi," @PMO India tweeted.
Gehlot had taken oath as the chief minister of Rajasthan in December last year after Congress emerged victorious in the assembly polls.
On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had also met the prime minister.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
