Barmer refinery will provide crude oil; import won't be needed: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Monday reviewed the refinery project at Pachpadra in Barmer, and said its timely construction is a priority for the government.

Sufficient will be available and there will be no need to import oil from outside the state after the refinery starts, Gehlot said during the review meeting in Barmer.

Timely completion of construction work of the refinery is a top priority of the state government. There will be no shortage in supply of resources required for the work, Gehlot said.

He held a detailed review of the refinery project and said that the work of various phases of the project should be completed on time.

The chief minister instructed to take special care of technical quality in various construction works.

He said the government will also set up a petrochemical hub there, where hundreds of industrial units will be set up in a large area.

Gehlot said local people will be given priority in employment in the construction of refinery.

Local youth will be trained in technical field through various skill development programmes so that they can shape their future in petrochemical sector, he said.

Gehlot said that about one-fourth of work is in progress for the refinery and tenders of about Rs 20,000 crore have been issued.

Currently 3,800 employees are working there, but about 35,000 people are expected to get employment in the project.

The refinery will have a production capacity of 9 million tonnes, which will be one of the largest in the country.

Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, MLA Madan Prajapat, Advisor to Chief Minister Govind Sharma and other officials were also present during the meeting.

In Balotara, the chief minister met the family members of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Shergarh area of Jodhpur.

He said the state government is making constant efforts to reduce road accidents in the state.

A team from Rajasthan government was sent to Tamil Nadu, and an effective action plan will be made for road safety based on its study.

Gehlot announced assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh rupees per family from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the dependents of the deceased.