Georgia police release footage of Baby India's finding

Police in the US state of have



released a chilling video showing the moment "Baby India", a newborn girl abandoned in the woods, was found struggling inside a plastic grocery bag.

The footage from the was released on Tuesday with the hope that someone might come forward and identify the child who was found on June 6 in Cumming, about 64 kilometres from

The sheriff's office said in a statement it "is continuing to aggressively investigate and to follow leads regarding Baby As of today, we are still receiving tips from across the country on the possible identity of 'Baby India'".

The office said it decided to release the footage "in hopes to receive credible information on the identity of Baby and to show how important it is to find closure in this case", the reported.

In the video, the can be seen ripping open a plastic bag to uncover a crying baby whose umbilical cord is still attached.

The infant, who authorities named India, can later be seen wrapping its hand around the finger of one of the deputies on the scene.

Baby is now "thriving" and in the care of Department of Family and Children Services, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities are still looking for the baby's mother.

Residents in a nearby home stumbled upon Baby India when they checked out a noise coming from the secluded area, the report said.

The baby is believed to have been just hours old when she was discovered.

