German firm working on coronavirus vaccine denies US govt takeover offer

A German company working on a potential vaccine for the new denied reports Monday that the US government was angling to acquire it, while German officials sought to ease tensions fueled by the story by insisting the firm would stay in the country.

On Sunday, Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper, citing unidentified German government sources, reported that the then-boss of CureVac took part in a meeting between pharmaceutical managers and U.S. President Donald Trump in early March. It said Trump apparently was offering the German firm a large amount to secure its work for the U.S.

In a tweet Monday, CureVac confirmed it had been one of the companies at the meeting, but said the media reports about an offer were incorrect.



CureVac has not received from the U.S. government or related entities an offer before, during and since the task force meeting in the White House on March 2, the company wrote.



CureVac on Sunday called the reports speculation, issuing a statement saying that it was working to develop a vaccine and was in contact with a global alliance called the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, and many other organizations and authorities worldwide.