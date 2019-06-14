Germany's ThyssenKrupp appoints Indian-origin CEO

on Friday announced the appointment of as the new Chief Officer (CEO) for its division to oversee the restructuring of its business following the collapse of a proposed joint venture with Indian major, Tata Steel, in

and had signed agreements on June 30, 2018, to create a 50:50 joint venture. However, the had raised concerns over high prices for electrical steel, and packaging among others in the event of the merger going ahead.

In May 2019, the two announced they were scrapping the plan.

The 50-year-old Indian-origin executive, who has been of Steel Europe AG since 2015, will take charge as the of the Board of the company.

As a former at ThyssenKrupp AG, Desai will now be in charge of formulating a "sustainable strategy" for the

"Shaping the future of steel is a challenging task. There's a lot to do," said Desai.

"We look forward to tackling this together as management team. The market environment is not easy, but we are in a strong position and have a lot of potential. We'll build on that," he said.

Further down the line, Desai is also set to take over the strategy and planning function as well as the financial function and will lead the Management Board of

The German steel said will resign from his position as by "mutual agreement" in view of the cancellation of the proposed joint venture with the Indian Tata, indicating that the changes have been necessitated as a result of the European Union's decision to block the JV over fears that it would have led to increased prices for different types of steel in Europe.

"Our steel business is facing challenges. We have now put together a strong team that will tackle the tasks at hand quickly and develop a sustainable strategy for steel following the cancellation of the joint venture," said Guido Kerkhoff, of

Amid the changes at the top rung of the company, Heribert Fischer will also leave the but remain with in an advisory capacity at the request of the company.

Bernhard Osburg, currently responsible for in the steel segment, will join the Board of as and will be responsible for all sales and innovation activities in the steel business.

in Europe have been hit by falling demand in the past few months, with both ThyssenKrupp and indicating shifts in strategy for their European operations.

The two had hoped to create the second-largest European behind Lakshmi N Mittal's with a merger, but the rejected the plans after an in-depth investigation concluded that the had failed to offer "adequate remedies" to ensure their proposed JV would not reduce competition and increase prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)