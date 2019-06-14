Delhi HC allows admission for UG courses in DU based on last year's eligibility criteria

The High Court Friday allowed students to apply for admission to Under Graduate courses in University based on last year's eligibility criteria.

A bench of Justices and directed the university to extend the application date to June 22.

The registration for admission to DU commenced on May 30 and according to the plan it was to end on June 14.

The petitions, two PILs and a plea by a student, have contended that students have been caught unawares as the eligibility criteria for some courses had been changed a day before the opening of registration on May 30.

